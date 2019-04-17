Preston North End LIVE - All the North End news: Audit of injuries to be carried out, Alex Neil on his new contract, Retro Day PNE celebrate Paul Gallagher's goal against Ipswich in November Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are back in action on Good Friday when they face Ipswich Town at Deepdale. For all the latest news from Deepdale, scroll down our live North End blog. Press F5 to refresh the page. Preston North End boss Alex Neil vows to get to the root of this season’s injuries