Preston North End LIVE - All the news from Deepdale: Reaction to the home defeat to Leeds United, another red card for Ben Pearson, fans' verdict, Gentry Day Preston North End's Deepdale ground Preston North End will look to put three successive defeats behind them when they head to West Bromwich Albion for Gentry Day on Saturday. For the latest news, scroll down our live blog. Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson faces yet another suspension after red card against Leeds