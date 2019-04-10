Preston North End LIVE - All the news from Deepdale: Reaction to the home defeat to Leeds United, another red card for Ben Pearson, fans' verdict, Gentry Day

Preston North End's Deepdale ground
Preston North End's Deepdale ground

Preston North End will look to put three successive defeats behind them when they head to West Bromwich Albion for Gentry Day on Saturday.

For the latest news, scroll down our live blog. Press F5 to refresh the page.