Preston North End LIVE - All the news from Deepdale: Declan Rudd, Reading tickets, play-off focus and analysis, loan round-up, Daniel Johnson, Ben Pearson and Lukas Nmecha celebrate PNE's win at Middlesbrough Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The build-up has started to Preston North End's return to action at Reading this weekend. For all the latest PNE news from Deepdale, scroll down our live blog. Press F5 to refresh. Goal celebration against Birmingham was redemption for Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd