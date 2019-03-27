Preston North End LIVE: All the news from Deepdale - Alex Neil urges PNE pick up where they left off after the international break, Lukas Nmecha makes Germany debut PNE manager Alex Neil remonstrates with the fourth official at Deepdale Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End will target securing a play-off place when Championship action resumes this weekend. For all the latest news from Deepdale, scroll down our live North End blog. Press F5 to refresh the page. Momentum is key for Preston North End says Alex Neil