Preston North End LIVE: All the latest PNE news from Deepdale - No blame on North End's young defenders, Alex Neil pledges to stay at Preston, results after international breaks analysis

Preston striker Jayden Stockley
Preston striker Jayden Stockley

Preston North End are entering a critical period of their push for the play-offs with matches against a trio of top-four sides.

For the latest PNE news, scroll down our live blog. Press F5 to refresh the page.