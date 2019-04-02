Preston North End LIVE: All the latest PNE news from Deepdale - No blame on North End's young defenders, Alex Neil pledges to stay at Preston, results after international breaks analysis Preston striker Jayden Stockley Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are entering a critical period of their push for the play-offs with matches against a trio of top-four sides. For the latest PNE news, scroll down our live blog. Press F5 to refresh the page. Preston North End boss Alex Neil will not criticise defenders