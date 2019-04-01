Preston North End LIVE: All the latest news from Deepdale - Alex Neil calls for PNE to show their play-off worth, Sean Gregan column, reaction to Reading game, Wigan tickets on sale Preston manager Alex Neil and club advisor Peter Ridsdale share a cup of tea before the game at Reading Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End will look to shake-off the defeat at Reading and focus on Saturday's big Roses battle with Sheffield United at Deepdale. For all the latest news from Deepdale, scroll down our live Blog. Press F5 to refresh the page. Alex Neil: Preston North End must prove they are worth a play-off place in games against Sheff Utd, Leeds and WBA