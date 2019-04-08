Preston North End LIVE - All the build-up to PNE's clash with Leeds United on Tuesday night and reaction to Saturday's defeat to Sheffield United PNE midfielder Ben Pearson and manager Alex Neil Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End make a swift return to action on Tuesday night when they face Leeds United at Deepdale For all the latest PNE news and analysis, scroll down our live blog. Press F5 to refresh the page. Leeds United star off colour, Norwich City set points target while Sheffield United fans are hailed - Championship winners and losers PNE boss Alex Neil believes a lack of experience contributed to the defeat to Sheffield United