Preston North End LIVE: Alex Neil's press conference, Brentford reaction, Rotherham build-up, Championship updates and more
Preston's attentions quickly turn to Saturday's game with Rotherham after their thrilling win over Brentford. Follow all Thursday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Preston made it four games unbeaten with their 4-3 win over Brentford Callum Robinson's strike from distance against Brentford delights Preston boss Alex Neil