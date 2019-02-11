Preston North End LIVE: Alex Neil's press conference, Bolton reaction, Norwich build-up, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Preston North End next host Championship leaders Norwich on Wednesday night after continuing their fine 2019 at Bolton on Saturday. Follow all Monday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Darnell Fisher congratulates Tom Barkhuizen on scoring PNE's second goal at Bolton Improved away form is a big boost for Preston, says boss Alex Neil