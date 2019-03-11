Preston North End LIVE: Alex Neil's press conference, Blackburn Rovers reaction, Middlesbrough build-up, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End next head to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night looking to make it 11 games unbeaten in the Championship. Follow all Monday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Preston North End boss Alex Neil Preston North End got ‘nasty’ to help them secure a welcome derby victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park