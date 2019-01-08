Preston North End LIVE: Alex Neil's pre-match press conference, Swansea build-up, January transfer window latest, Championship updates and more

Alex Neil is speaking to the media on Wednesday morning ahead of Preston North End hosting Swansea at Deepdale.

Follow all Wednesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest.

Preston North End boss Alex Neil talks to the media

Preston North End boss Alex Neil talks to the media