Preston North End LIVE: Alex Neil's pre-match press conference, Stoke build-up, January transfer window latest, Championship updates and more

Preston North End boss Alex Neil is speaking to the media on Wednesday morning ahead of this weekend's trip to Stoke. Follow all Wednesday's news as it happens. Preston North End boss Alex Neil Alex Neil on Ben Davies' importance to Preston North End's balance