Preston North End LIVE: Alex Neil's pre-match press conference, Derby build-up, January transfer window latest, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End boss Alex Neil is speaking to the media on Tuesday morning ahead of the game with Derby on Friday night. Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Alex Neil is speaking to the press on Tuesday morning Darnell Fisher’s return to form is a welcome boost for Preston North End