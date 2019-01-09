Preston North End LIVE: Alex Neil's pre-match press conference, Connor Ripley deal close, Callum Johnson interest, Swansea build-up, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Alex Neil is speaking to the media on Wednesday morning ahead of Preston North End hosting Swansea at Deepdale. Follow all Wednesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Connor Ripley This is the market value of every squad in the Championship - and the total is more than £1billion Preston North End close in on deal for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Connor Ripley