Preston North End LIVE: Alex Neil's challenge to players, Ipswich build-up, Paul Lambert unveiled at Portman Road, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End head to Ipswich Town on Saturday looking to keep up their unbeaten Championship run. Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Preston North End skipper Tom Clarke Preston North End boss Alex Neil on what his side need to do to climb the table