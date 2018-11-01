Preston North End LIVE: Alex Neil on transfers, Ipswich build-up, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End head to the Championship's bottom side Ipswich on Saturday looking to maintain their unbeaten run. Follow all Thursday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Preston North End's Deepdale home WATCH: All your questions answered in our Preston North End Q&A ahead of Ipswich