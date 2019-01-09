Preston North End linked with Accrington Stanley defender Callum Johnson

Preston North End are believed to have made an offer for Accrington Stanley right back Callum Johnson.

The Lilywhites have made a fast start to the January transfer window and having signed three attack-minded players in Brad Potts, Jayden Stockley and Josh Ginnelly are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements.

Johnson, 22, has been an ever-present for Stanley as they have made an impressive start to League One.

It is thought that Wigan are also interested in the former Middlesbrough man who spent time on loan at the Crown Ground before making the move permanent in January 2018.

Johnson's Stanley team-mate, goalkeeper Connor Ripley, appears to be closing in on a move to Deepdale.