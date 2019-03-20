Preston North End legend Graham Alexander to support Lenny Johnrose MND fundraiser

A fundraising event in aid of Lenny Johnrose is being held in Preston next week.

Johnrose, born in the city, has motor neurone disease, with him diagnosed 18 months ago.

To help Johnrose tackle the condition and raise awareness of MND, fundraising events have been taking place around the UK.

On Friday, March 29, the Sir Tom Finney Soccer Centre are hosting an evening with Graham Alexander.

The PNE legend who also played for Burnley and Luton, will be answering questions about his distinguished career in the event at Ashton and Lea Golf Club (7.30pm).

Paul Fletcher, the former England international who played for Bolton, Burnley and Blackpool, will join him.

The night is being hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Andy Bayes.

Tickets are £10 per person and can be purchased from Kath Mason on 07730570688.

All proceeds will go to the Lenny Johnrose Trust and MND.

Johnrose, 49, started his playing career with Blackburn and had a short spell on loan with PNE in 1992.

He joined Hartlepool and then came back to the region to play for Bury.

Johnrose was a key figure in the Shakers’ back-to-back promotions, being a massive favourite at Gigg Lane.

He moved on to Burnley and was in the team which won promotion in 1999/2000.

In 2003, Johnrose signed for Swansea and helped them fight off relegation to stay in the Football League.

As part of his efforts to raise awareness of MND, he has set up Project 92. That will see him visit clubs in all four divisions to meet players.

On Tuesday, Johnrose was at PNE to meet the squad.

Speaking about his condition and the help he’s received, Johnrose said: “The PFA have been really good, they have helped with getting some adaptations done in the house, making it more accessible.

“The local council and the NHS – as much abuse as they get – they’ve been unbelievably helpful.

“I’m okay with it. I’m over the initial shock and occasionally I get thoughts of what life is going to be like for the people you leave behind but I can’t think like that.

“I’m going to continue to raise awareness, I’ll go away on holiday and have breaks when I can."