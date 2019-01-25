Preston North End left-back Josh Earl signs a new deal at Deepdale

Preston North End left-back Josh Earl has signed a new contract with the Lilywhites.

Earl's new deal is a one-year extension to his current contract, taking him through until the summer of 2021.

The 20-year-old broke into the North End team early last season and made 20 appearances in all.

This campaign, Southport-born Earl has played 10 games.

He will be back in the squad for Saturday's visit to Stoke City after serving a one-match suspension for a red card against Swansea City a fortnight ago.

North End manager Alex Neil said: "Josh is getting better and better and we look forward to continuing to work with him.

"He has had a mixed season so far, starting the season out of the side, working hard to get back in, getting injured and then suspended, but he has a bright future ahead of him."

Earl came through the academy at PNE and was in the Under-18s side which reached the quarter finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2017.

He was taken on as a professional in July 2017 and within a few weeks had broken into the first-team squad.

His younger brother Lewis Earl, 17, is in North End's youth team.