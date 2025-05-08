Patrick Bamford. | Getty Images

Planning is already underway behind the scenes at Deepdale as the Lilywhites prepare for another season back in the second tier.

There’s no doubt Paul Heckingbottom’s men will look to avoid another repeat of the late disappointment in the final 15 games, which saw North End pick up just one win during that period.

After the curtain came down on the season against Bristol City on Saturday, PNE have already been linked with a return for Daniel Iversen, who spent a season-and-a-half on loan in Lancashire.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as rivals begin to plan for a busy summer.

Here are the latest headlines from across the second tier.

Wrexham want Bamford

Wrexham have been given a reported £2.5m price tag if they want to pursue a move for Leeds United title winner Patrick Bamford, according to TEAMtalk.

It was reported PNE’s new Championship rivals were interested in the 31-year-old, who looks set to depart Elland Road this summer.

The striker, who has spent six years with the Whites, is entering the final 12 months of his current deal. However, an injury-hit campaign saw Bamford miss large parts of the season and failed to score in October’s 1-1 draw and Leeds’ 2-1 triumph over the Lilywhites in April.

After signing in 2018, the former Middlesbrough striker has netted 60 goals and registered 24 assists in his 206 outings for Leeds.

Now it appears Wrexham are looking to splash the cash for the two-time Championship promotion winner as they prepare for life back in the second-tier.

With Phil Parkinson looking to strengthen, the Welsh outfit have also been linked with Plymouth’s Ryan Hardie as well as Cardiff’s Callum Robinson.

Dortmund keen on Bellingham deal

Borussia Dortmund officials have reportedly flown over to the UK to hold talks with Sunderland over midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

According to reports in Germany, head coach Niko Kovac, managing director Lars Ricken and sporting director Sebastian Kehl jetted over to Newcastle to discuss a potential summer move, worth a believed £17.1m.

The 19-year-old would following in his brother Jude’s footsteps, who made the move to the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in 2020.

Discussions over Bellingham’s future comes just two days before the Black Cats’ play-off first-leg tie against Coventry City. Regis Le Bris men finished fourth in the regular season, with the midfielder appearing 40 times, which included an outing against PNE in March’s 1-1 draw.

Hull hope for Gelhardt return

Bamford might not be the only striker who could be departing Elland Road this summer, with Hull keen to bring back Joe Gelhardt.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of the campaign on loan at the MKM Stadium, where he played a key role in the Tigers’ survival. In fact, the frontman netted both goals from the spot in their 2-1 win against PNE on Easter Monday.

Although Ruben Selles’ future is under the spotlight, Hull are believed to be keen to bring Gelhardt back to the club next season - although a move will be determined by his price tag.

According to HullLive, the Tigers will be hoping to bring the former Sunderland forward back to the north east on a permanent deal depending on his fee. Gelhardt scored five goals in his 20 appearances for the club following his January loan arrival.