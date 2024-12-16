The defender missed last weekend's draw against Leeds United

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes should be back available for this weekend’s trip to Queens Park Rangers.

The Lilywhites were without the Welshman last time out, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side drew 1-1 with Leeds United at Deepdale. Hughes had sat out of the previous game, away to his hometown club Cardiff City - but was expected back against Daniel Farke’s team.

However, the number 16 - who had started all 19 Championship matches prior - was not able to make the squad. Preston’s boss went with Brad Potts, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Kaine Kesler-Hayden, while Robbie Brady went man-for-man with Leeds full-back Jayden Bogle.

Heckingbottom made several personnel and tactical tweaks over the course of the 90 minutes, as Leeds introduced plenty of attacking players and went for the jugular. The 47-year-old admitted he did feel the absence of Hughes, during that second half.

“Yeah, he had a fitness test in the morning," said Heckingbottom, when asked post-match if Hughes should be back for the QPR encounter. "He came out and trained (on Friday), but we stopped him half way through because he was still feeling a bit sore.

“So, we thought to give him as close to another 24 hours as we could - to see if he could make the bench. Because, again, if that was right it would've been another substitution for us to make.

“When Robbie flagged, pushing Kaine up and having Hughesy on the left. So yeah, we would've liked that option. But, the pleasing thing is - you know I am big on using the squad and subs - we have got the majority back and available now, which is good."