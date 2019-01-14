Preston North End 'keeper Chris Maxwell made to wait for Charlton debut as Connor Simpson makes Carlisle bow

Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell was made to wait for his Charlton Athletic debut on Saturday.

The Welshman moved to the League One promotion-chasers having fallen behind Declan Rudd in the Deepdale pecking order.

But for the Addicks’ trip to Shrewsbury on Saturday, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer stuck with academy product Dillon Phillips between the sticks for the 3-0 win.

On his arrival Maxwell insisted he had no expectations about being immediately installed as No.1.

“That’s not been spoken about and I don’t think it should be said either,” he told the South London Press.

“You’re not a successful team with just 11 players.

“There are 25 in a squad and every single one of them needs to be champing at the bit to play.

“My experience is only going to be a good thing.

“It’s weird only being 28 and viewed that way.

“If I can use that in any way to help the younger lads, I will be doing so.”

The 28-year-old has joined Charlton on loan until the end of the season and will return to PNE with another year remaining on his contract.

Competition in the goalkeeping department at Deepdale has increased since his move, with Connor Ripley arriving from Middlesbrough.

Elsewhere on the loan front, Connor Simpson made his Carlisle debut off the bench in their 3-0 League Two defeat at Northampton.

The teenage striker came on in the 63rd minute at Sixfields, heading one cross wide on a tough afternoon for the Cumbrians.

The towering frontman is in line to get some much-needed Football League experience having impressed for Hyde United.

Young winger Michael Howard had more of an impact on his debut Stalybridge Celtic, laying on the winner for his new club in their 1-0 victory over former loan club Hednesford Town in the NPL Premier Division.

Ben Pringle has entered the second half of his loan spell in League Two with Grimsby.

Out of contract at the end of the season, the midfielder played the first hour of the 2-0 home defeat against Sol Campbell’s Macclesfield on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Mariners.

Marnick Vermijl has thus far made 11 appearances and scored one goal while on loan for the season in the Dutch second tier with MVV Maastricht but is currently out injured.

Kevin O’Connor and Andy Boyle are back at Deepdale after their loan spells at Crewe and Dundee, respectively, and are expected to leave the club again before the end of the month.

Boyle is out of contract in the summer with O’Connor having another year to run on his deal.