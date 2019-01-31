Preston North End January transfer window round-up: Look back at all the comings and goings during a busy month at Deepdale
Preston North End wrapped up their business nice and early on deadline day having largely got their work done at the start of the January transfer window.
Below we round-up a busy month of incomings, loan moves and new contracts at Deepdale.
1. Josh Ginnelly
The Walsall winger got the window off to a fast start with his arrival on New Year's Day
PNEFC
freelance
2. Jayden Stockley
PNE won the race for prolific Exeter frontman Stockley on January 3, activating a reported 750k release clause
PNEFC
freelance
3. Brad Potts
The Barnsley midfielder arrived on the same day as Stockley as North End continued to fly out of the transfer blocks in the new year.
PNEFC
freelance
4. Chris Maxwell
The first departure saw Chris Maxwell move to League One promotions-chasers Charlton on January 8, signing a loan deal until the end of the season
CameraSport
freelance
