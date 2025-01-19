Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE’s boss gives the latest squad news ahead of Luton clash

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has welcomed back Robbie Brady ahead of his side’s trip to Luton Town this weekend, writes Joe Stephenson.

The Irishman hasn’t featured since PNE’s defeat away to QPR in December, suffering with a cracked rib which has left him sidelined for almost a month.

Brady missed seven games prior to that blow with an ankle issue but is now back in the fold. However, North End’s visit to Kenilworth Road appears to have come a few days too early for Brad Potts.

"I've had a good conversation with Robbie this morning as well and I know how honest Robbie is,” said the PNE boss on Thursday afternoon. “He probably shouldn't have played at QPR, but he was unaware of what damage he'd done.

“So, just to make sure he knows that I want him back fit and I want him available. When we had that balance of him on the left, we had a good run of games and he'd have played a hell of a lot more if he hadn't landed on his ankle funny.

"I want him back fit more than him trying to impress me and play through pain, because I don't want him to be knocked back. He's come through today all fine so yes, classing him as fit.

“He's been comfortable with it. Like I said, I don't want Robbie to think he's got anything to prove and we then suffer because he's out longer than he needs to be."

Brad Potts | Richard Sellers/PA

Potts has been sidelined for the last four matches with a knee injury following North End’s 1-0 Boxing Day triumph over Hull City, but is within touching distance of a return to action.

“(He is) a bit behind, he's not trained yet,” said Heckingbottom. “So yeah, we'll have to wait and see. This weekend's come too soon for him but he's more or less there."

Club captain Ben Whiteman will serve the first of his two-match suspension for accumulating 10 yellow cards. However, the North End boss is still happy with his options in the engine room for the away trip.

"Yeah, good," said Heckingbottom. "One of the reasons Ali (McCann) didn't play in the cup game was he'd been playing every minute, especially over the Christmas break, and I didn't want to lose him as well.

“Obviously, Ledo's back now after the birth of his child, which is great news. So, he's back involved which is good and yeah, we're well stocked in that position.”

Preston confirmed their second signing of the January transfer window on Thursday, with Jayden Meghoma arriving on loan from Brentford. The 18-year-old could make his debut at Luton.

Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, yeah, he’ll be included. He's come here wanting more first-team minutes. In terms of him training, his fitness, he's fine.

“I think a big thing which Jayden’s looking forward to - and I've tried to explain - is how demanding the Championship can be. Saturday. But that's why he wanted to come; he wanted to experience it.”