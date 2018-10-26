Preston North End in Numbers: How Louis Moult's record compares to Deepdale favourites of years gone by

Louis Moult has certainly made his point in recent weeks.

READ MORE: "I read social media, I know what’s being said" - Preston North End striker Louis Moult relishing silencing his doubters

The striker spoke candidly earlier in the week about trying to prove his doubters on the terraces wrong.

Louis Moult scores Preston's equaliser at Hull

The former Motherwell man will feel he has gone some way to doing that with vital goals off the bench in the draws at Aston Villa and Hull.

By his own admission he has taken time to adapt, his late appearance as a substitute against Brentford on Wednesday night his 25th outing for PNE.

With that number in mind, it’s worth considering how Moult’s record compares to some Deepdale favourites from down the years.

The 26-year-old averages a goal every five games, the fact that 15 of his 25 appearances for North End have come off the bench worth taking into account.

Going back a few years that is a better record than Jon Parkin, Neil Mellor and Richard Cresswell had in the first part of their Lilywhites careers.

Parkin scored three times in his first 25 appearances, 17 starts and eight off the bench, meaning he averaged some 8.3 games for every goal.

Mellor’s average is identical but his playing record is flipped with just eight starts coming in his first 25 PNE outings.

Cresswell also comes in with three goals in 25 games, 14 of those coming as a substitute.

Moult’s strike rate is also superior to that of Jordan Hugill but just five of his first 25 appearances were starts as he scored two goals.

The most prolific PNE front man of recent years is Andy Saville, 16 goals in 25 games, all starts, giving him an average of 1.6

Ricardo Fuller is next with an average of 2.1, followed by David Nugent at 2.3 and David Healy on 2.5.

That is the same average as Sean Maguire, the Irishman having scored 10 goals in his first 25 appearances for PNE, 19 of those games coming as a starter.

Elsewhere of the current crop, man of the moment Callum Robinson has the same average as Moult, having scored five goals in his first 25 PNE appearances.

Like Maguire, the versatile forward made six of those from the bench and was handed more opportunities in the starting XI than Moult.

Whichever way you look at it, you can’t argue with the difference Moult has made in recent weeks.

With thanks to Martin Atherton for the stats