Preston North End in Numbers: How Lilywhites' home and away form compares ahead of Bristol City

Bristol City’s visit to Deepdale on Saturday casts minds back to the game at Ashton Gate between the sides in November.

Callum Robinson’s goal 10 minutes before the break sealed a 1-0 win for the Lilywhites as their fine run against the Robins continued.

Sean Maguire congratulates Callum Robinson on his winner against Bristol City earlier in the season

Given PNE’s recent fine form on the road it is almost surprising to note that it was a first away win of the campaign for Alex Neil’s side.

They had picked up just three points and shipped 16 goals on their travels before that day in the West Country.

Those points had come in the previous three matches though, draws at Aston Villa, Hull City and Ipswich setting up the win at Ashton Gate, Robinson converting after taking Daniel Johnson’s pass.

Fast forward to the return fixture and the 3-1 win at Millwall last time out was a fourth straight away win for the Lilywhites, who have marched their way into the top 10 with a late run for the play-offs firmly on the agenda.

That fine performance at The Den means that having played 17 games home and away PNE have six victories both at Deepdale and on the road.

Overall, Neil’s men have picked up a total of 26 points at home and 21 on their travels.

During their current eight-game unbeaten run they have in fact drawn three games at home.

After the frustrating stalemate against Nottingham Forest, North End will be looking to get back to winning ways on home soil on Saturday.

Few would bet against them doing that against the Robins, given their remarkable recent record against them.

PNE have won their last six games against City and are unbeaten in 11 games home and away against them in the Championship and League One.

Last year’s Deepdale meeting saw the hosts triumph 2-1, Alan Browne and Sean Maguire getting the goals with Aden Flint sent off late on for aiming a headbutt in the direction of former Robin, Greg Cunningham.

In April 2017, the Lilywhites were thumping 5-0 winners, four of the goals coming in the second half as Robinson scored twice.

More of the same will be on the agenda this time around with North End able to cut the gap to the Robins, who currently occupy the final play-off spot, to just three points.

Then things might really start getting a little bit exciting with a fair chunk of the season still to go.