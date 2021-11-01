Preston North End honour Trevor Hemmings as he is laid to rest

Mr Hemmings passed away on October 11 at the age of 86.

He owned PNE for 11 years but had first become involved at boardroom level at Deepdale in April 1973.

A successful race horse owner, Mr Hemmings had three Grand National winners - Hedgehunter, Ballabriggs and Many Clouds.

Trevor Hemmings

North End announced their ticket office would shut between 10am and 1pm today so that that staff could be together to remember Mr Hemmings.

Speaking on Monday morning, PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy said: "Mr Hemmings, God rest him, his funeral takes place today.

"We will have a two-minute silence at 11.30 to coincide with the funeral, everyone at the club will do that."

The private family funeral is in the Isle of Man where Mr Hemmings lived for many years.

North End supporters paid tribute to him before the Championship game against Derby County on October 16, with a minute's applause held before kick-off.

Some fans wore flat caps - the owner's favoured headwear - in honour of him, with the corner flags that day green and yellow, the racing colours of Mr Hemmings.