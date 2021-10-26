Preston North End head coach excited by the challenge of facing Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Although McAvoy is aware it won’t be the Reds’ full-strength side making the trip up the A59, he knows it will still be a team packed with talent.

McAvoy said: “If they put out the team which won 5-0 at Manchester United on Sunday, it would be pretty terrifying.

"You need to look at the last round and the side they sent out. People say it was a second or third string but they turned Norwich over.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp brings his side to Deepdale to face Preston North End

“No matter who they play it will be a formidable task.

“It is one we should embrace because it is not every midweek that you get one of the greatest clubs in the world stepping in your door.

“They have one of the top three managers in the world at the moment in Jurgen Klopp.

“It should be a fantastic occasion and we are looking forward to the challenge.

“I wish we’d had a better result beforehand but we can’t turn back the clock.

“That is gone and we now have to focus on what is a different challenge.”

McAvoy is an admirer of the work of Klopp as he prepares to share the technical area.

“His record at Borussia Dortmund was fantastic and he’s now taken Liverpool on to a new level,” said McAvoy.