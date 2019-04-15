Preston North End have the last laugh over West Brom, Bolton owner endures further shame while Reading chief calls out TV doubters - Championship winners and losers
It was all happening in the Championship this weekend as the promotion picture took another dramatic turn.
Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...
1. W: Tony Pulis
Pulis remains under pressure at Middlesbrough, however, since their six successive defeats, the Welshman has guided the club to back-to-back wins. Theyre one point outside the playoffs, which makes it a nail-biting run-in
Now four points above the drop zone after a 2-1 over Brentford, Royals boss Jose Gomes hit back at pundits who doubted their survival chances: "I don't think they prepared very well before giving their opinions."
After beating his old club Swansea 4-0 QPRs first win in seven Rangel allegedly gestured towards his pocket in reference to keeping PL-linked Daniel James quiet. He later justified his actions on Twitter. Worth a read
He might have been breached in the end but Westwood reaped the plaudits on Saturday evening with a series of outstanding saves v Leeds, in particular, his save of the season contender to deny Tyler Roberts from point-blank range.