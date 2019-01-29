Preston North End handed extra tickets for February trip to Bolton Wanderers

Preston North End have been handed more tickets for the trip to Bolton Wanderers next month.

Lilywhites fans are close to selling out the initial allocation of 2,300 for the game on Saturday, February 9.

Preston North End fans descended on Bolton for Gentry Day last season

Those are in the lower tier of the South Stand at the University of Bolton Stadium with Wanderers now releasing 1,000 more in the upper tier.

Only a limited number of single tickets remain in the lower tier priced adults £28, seniors and under 23s £22, under 18s £12 and under 12s £10.

The new tickets on the upper tier will only become available when the lower tier has sold out.

They are priced adults £32, seniors and under 23s £26, under 18s £12 and under 12s £10.

The earliest they will become available is Wednesday morning with PNE warning there may be a limited period where no tickets are available.

Tickets can be purchased online at MyPNE.Com, by calling 0344 856 1966 or in person from the ticket office at Deepdale.