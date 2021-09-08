Preston North End goalkeeper gets Kendal calling

Humphrey is manager of Kendal Town who play in the NPL Premier League West.

Kendal have taken 18-year-old Lombard on a youth loan until October 10, with the loan designed to give him first-team experience.

Lombard signing a professional contract at Deepdale in the summer after coming through PNE's academy.

Former PNE winger Chris Humphrey

The youth loan allows Lombard to still play for North End's Under-19s or in the reserves.

Lombard made his Kendal debut on Tuesday night, Humphrey's side beating Prescot Cables 4-3.

Also out on loan at the moment if first-year pro Jacob Holland-Wilkinson who is at AFC Fylde.