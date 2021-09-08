Preston North End goalkeeper gets Kendal calling
Former Preston North End winger Chris Humphrey has returned to Deepdale to borrow young goalkeeper Oliver Lombard.
Humphrey is manager of Kendal Town who play in the NPL Premier League West.
Kendal have taken 18-year-old Lombard on a youth loan until October 10, with the loan designed to give him first-team experience.
Lombard signing a professional contract at Deepdale in the summer after coming through PNE's academy.
The youth loan allows Lombard to still play for North End's Under-19s or in the reserves.
Lombard made his Kendal debut on Tuesday night, Humphrey's side beating Prescot Cables 4-3.
Also out on loan at the moment if first-year pro Jacob Holland-Wilkinson who is at AFC Fylde.
