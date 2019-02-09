Preston North End goalkeeper Connor Ripley likely to miss rest of the season with ankle injury

Preston North End goalkeeper Connor Ripley is to have surgery on an ankle problem and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The January signing from Middlesbrough picked up the injury during a training ground friendly with Oldham on Tuesday.

A scan has revealed the full extent of the problem with Ripley, who is yet to play for PNE, now set for an extended period on the sidelines.

“It looks like Connor is going to require surgery which is disappointing,” said boss Alex Neil after the 2-1 win over Bolton on Saturday.

“I’d imagine we’ll probably see him next season.

“There wasn’t really anything in it.

“He was just going to shepherd the ball out of play and his foot got caught in a divot or something and he’s just rolled his ankle and his ligament has snapped.

“It’s not great news for him at all.”

Elsewhere, Ben Pearson and Alan Browne were both withdrawn before the end of the derby win at Wanderers.

Both were however only taken off as a precaution.

“The reason Ben and Alan came off before the end of the match was because Alan was struggling yesterday and and Ben was struggling today in the warm-up,” said Neil.

“I was reluctant to take them off but I thought it was necessary because I didn’t want them picking up injuries that would rule them out for any length of time.”