Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell joins League One promotion hopefuls Charlton Athletic on loan

Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old is heading to The Valley in search of first-team football with the League One promotion hopefuls.

Chris Maxwell

He hasn't played in the North End first-team since November 3 when he was sent-off at Ipswich Town for two bookings.

Declan Rudd came in to replace him while Maxwell served a one-game suspension and has played all of the league games since.

On Sunday, Michael Crowe was between the posts for the 3-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup.

Maxwell has made 83 appearances for PNE - 76 in the Championship - since signing from Fleetwood Town in June 2016.

He's been named in the Wales squad during his time at North End but is yet to be capped at senior level.

The keeper is under contract at Deepdale until the summer of 2020 so will have 12 months left on his return from London.