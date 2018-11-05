Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is not the first PNE gloveman to be red-carded

Chris Maxwell does not stand alone when it comes to Preston North End goalkeepers being sent-off.

Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell heads for the tunnel after being sent-off against Ipswich

Maxwell got his marching orders in the 75th minute of PNE's 1-1 draw with Ipswich at Portman Road for two bookings.

With North End having made their three substitutions and unable to bring on Declan Rudd to take Maxwell's place, midfielder Paul Gallagher pulled on the gloves.

The Welshman will now be suspended for Saturday's visit to Bristol City.

The last Preston keeper to get sent-off was Jordan Pickford in December 2015.

Paul Gallagher wore the PNE goalkeeper's shirt after Chris Maxwell was sent-off

Pickford was dismissed for handling outside the penalty area in the first-half of the 1-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road.

But the red card was rescinded on appeal to the FA, video footage showing that the ball had struck Pickford's chest and he had not denied a clear scoring opportunity as defenders were back covering.

David Lucas was sent-off twice in his time playing for North End.

In August 1999, he was red carded for a professional foul in a 4-1 home defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Preston players remonstrate after Jordan Pickford's sending-off at Leeds in December 2015

Lucas took an early bath a second time in April 2003 during a 5-1 loss against Reading at the Madjeski Stadium.

Jonathan Gould was sent-off in PNE's 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich in August 2003.

Back in September 1993, Kelham O'Hanlon got a red card in a 2-2 draw with Mansfield at Field Mill, that the game David Moyes made his Preston debut in.

Maxwell's dismissal was a bit different from those previous ones in that he had to be replaced by an outfield player.

David Lucas trudges off, watched by PNE boss Craig Brown, after being red-carded against Reading in April 2003

North End were able to bring on a sub keeper to cover the red cards, albeit with an outfield player sacrificed.

Preston-born Lee Bamber replaced O'Hanlon in Mansfield for his only North End first-team appearance.

Lucas was replaced against Wigan Athletic by Teuvo Moilanen and at Reading by Gould.

The roles were reversed when Gould was sent-off at West Brom, with Lucas coming on.

When Pickford took his early bath at Leeds, Mathew Hudson came on - John Welsh the outfield player who went off to allow the sub.

There were occasions when a Preston outfield player went in nets to cover the loss of a goalkeeper to injury, in the days before keepers were on the bench.

Gareth Ainsworth donned the gloves in a 2-2 draw at Port Vale in 1993 when Simon Farnworth was injured.

Another injury for Farnworth in the same season saw Mickey Norbury end-up between the posts.

Back in 1984, winger Willie Naughton went in goal when debutante keeper Stuart Cameron had been carried off with an injury.

Alan Kelly Snr hurt his shoulder in a game against Oxford in 1971 and came back on wearing a sling to play on the wing - striker Hugh McIlmoyle went in goal.