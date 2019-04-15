Preston North End Gentry Day - Picture gallery Preston North End supporters held Gentry Day in Saturday's clash with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. Here are a selection of photographs of the fans on the special day of remembrance and celebration. 1. Bowler and dickie bow A sharp-dressed PNE fan on Gentry Day Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. The 2,752 PNE fans at the Hawthorns The Gentry in all their glory Dave Seddon ugc Buy a Photo 3. Hats off to the Gentry This group of PNE fans doff their bowlers Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Pigtails and a bowler A young PNE fan showing her support on Gentry Day Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7