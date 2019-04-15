Some of the Preston 'Gentry' at West Bromwich on Saturday

Preston North End Gentry Day - Picture gallery

Preston North End supporters held Gentry Day in Saturday's clash with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

Here are a selection of photographs of the fans on the special day of remembrance and celebration.

A sharp-dressed PNE fan on Gentry Day

1. Bowler and dickie bow

The Gentry in all their glory

2. The 2,752 PNE fans at the Hawthorns

This group of PNE fans doff their bowlers

3. Hats off to the Gentry

A young PNE fan showing her support on Gentry Day

4. Pigtails and a bowler

