Preston North End friendly confirmed by former player as they face Scottish Premiership side

PNE boss Ryan Lowe had previously outlined their plans for the four week break but had not revealed who his side would be up against whilst the World Cup is being played but a former player in the end was the one to let it slip.

Callum Davidson, who is now manager at St Johnstone, explained the situation and was grateful for the hospitality PNE have shown in setting up the game against the Scottish Premiership side with his men having three days down here.

Preston North End players go through their pre-match warm-ups for their final game before the World Cup break

Lowe had previously said that there would be two friendlies for the Lilywhites during the pause in games, and one inter-squad game, and the Saints will be one such friendly.

Speaking to the media in Scotland, Davidson said: “The players will get one week completely off. Then they’ll have another week when they won’t be in but they’ll have a programme to do to keep them ticking over.

“After that, we’re going down to my old haunt, Preston, for three days. Preston have been kind enough to give us training facilities. We’ll get a game there and we’ll have others back up the road.

“It’s more about games than hard training before we start up again against Ross County. You don’t lose much fitness in 14 days.

“It’s been a busy start to the season – and a busy time in general, since I’ve been at the club – so it’s important everyone gets some time with their families.

“We had the play-off last season and some of the players haven’t had that much of a break. It’s being able to mentally switch off as much as anything.”

Callum Davidson will not be the only familiar face shared between the two teams, as Ali McCann was signed from St Johnstone last summer.

McCann had helped them win both Scottish Cups in a historic season for Davidson’s side, and featured in European competition for the Saints.

