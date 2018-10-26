Preston North End Friday round-up: Rotherham build-up, Sean Maguire opens up on injuries, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End will look to make it five games unbeaten when Rotherham visit Deepdale on Saturday. Look back on all Friday's news as it happens. Preston North End celebrate their fourth goal against Brentford on Wednesday night Preston North End in Numbers: How Louis Moult's record compares to Deepdale favourites of years gone by