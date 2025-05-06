Watford have sacked head coach Tom Cleverley | Getty Images

Preston North End rivals Watford have made the decision to sack head coach Tom Cleverley.

The 35-year-old has been relieved of his duties at Vicarage Road after guiding the Hornets to a 14th-place finish in this season’s Championship table.

His sacking comes just three days after Watford rounded off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday - a result that ended a four-game losing streak.

Yet the draw wasn’t enough to secure the former Manchester United, Watford and England midfielder’s future at the club, with the Hertfordshire side picking up the least number of points than any other second-tier club since the turn of the year.

That includes PNE, whose record of one win in 14 heading into their final game of the season at Bristol City had them teetering on the brink of a return to League One.

A 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate helped Paul Heckingbottom & Co survive the drop by a point. But while Watford finished eight points above the relegation zone, that’s been considered not good enough inside the corridors of power at Vicarage Road.

Confirming Watford’s 10th managerial sacking in five years, sporting director Gian Luca Nani told the club website: ‘We thank Tom for his service – not just in his role as Head Coach but for everything he has given Watford as a player and member of staff.

‘But the time has come for a change and to build on what we believe is a young and talented squad that will have benefitted from the experience of the Championship this season.

‘It has been a privilege to work closely with Tom; to understand how he sees the game and his enthusiasm for everything here. He deserves to be recognised for this and I’m sure he will have a bright future in the game.

‘Tom will always be part of Watford in recognition of all that he has achieved over so many years.’

North End added to Cleverley’s record of 21 league defeats this season by recording the double over the Hornets in 2024-25.

A 3-0 win over Watford at Deepdale in October was soon followed up with a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road in January, with Miutin Osmajic netting four of the five goals scored against the Hertfordshire side this term.

Another Preston North End rival to sack head coach

Ruben Selles celebrating at Fratton Park on the fional day of the season. | Getty Images

Cleverley’s departure comes at a time when PNE’s now former relegation rivals Hull City are also expected to part company with their head coach.

Indeed, despite Ruben Selles leading the Tigers to Championship safety at Portsmouth on the final day of the season, emerging reports claim that club owner Acun Ilicali will sack the 41-year-old former Southampton and Reading boss in the coming days.

Tony Mowbray is believed to be the leading candidate to take over at the MKM Stadium. It’s been suggested his close friendship with Hull’s new head of recruitment, Martin Hodge, is a factor in his links to the soon-to-be vacant position.

Selles has been in charge of the Tigers since December, after the club took the decision to sack previous manager Tim Walter.

The Championship outfit sat 22nd in the table when he penned a two-and-a-half-year deal. And while the new head coach tripled the amount of wins his predecessor enjoyed while in charge, like North End, Hull remained in danger of making a return to League One.

Indeed, with 12 defeats recorded in his time in charge, a league position no higher than 18th was recorded, while Hull went into their final game of the season at Pompey inside the bottom three.

At the start of the day, the Fratton Park visitors needed a win to guarantee their safety. But with Luton imploding at West Brom, the 1-1 draw secured on the south coast was enough, with Selles & Co surviving on goal difference as the Hatters joined Cardiff and Plymouth in dropping down to the third tier.

PNE finished one point and a place better off in 20th following their draw against the Robins.

