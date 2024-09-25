EA FC 25 is available to play this week, and the player faces of every current Preston North End player have been revealed.

Football supporters around the world will be able to get their hands on either a digital or physical copy when the game releases to the public on Friday, September 27, 2027. For some, they can't wait, and so they paid for the Ultimate Edition, which allowed them access on September 20, and so they have a week's worth of gaming over those who have yet to buy, or pre-ordered the standard edition.

FC 24 was the UK's best-selling game in 2023, having sold 2.25m copies , according to the Digital Entertainment and Retail Association (ERA). It will be interesting to see how its successor fares, in what is the second edition of the game, since its rebrand from FIFA.

EA Sports aim to produce a game that is as realistic as possible, and it has a vast amount of resources to try and do that. They've got contributors who help compile data to help them with their player ratings. Midfielder Ben Whiteman is considered the best PNE player on EA FC 25, whilst the likes of Theo Mawene, Kian Taylor, and Kian Best are ranked the lowest, but they’re just starting out their careers, and their rating on a virtual game is probably the furthest thing on their mind right now.

Unfortunately, Deepdale isn't on FC 25, despite the inclusions of Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, and Coventry City this year. If PNE can get promoted then their grounds should feature, but at least for this edition, they will have to play at a ground called Ivy Lane, which doesn’t really bare a massive resemblance to Deepdale.

Player faces are also a key aspect of the game, and some players are more fortunate than others to have their full likeness on the game. Freddie Woodman was a Premier League goalkeeper with Newcastle United, and so he was put in front of their expensive cameras which caught every expression of his.