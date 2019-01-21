Preston North End fans to hold Gentry Day at West Bromwich Albion

Preston North End supporters will stage this season's Gentry Day at West Bromwich Albion.

The annual act of remembrance and celebration takes place at the Hawthorns on Saturday, April 13, North End officials having consulted with fans over where to hold it.

Preston supporters on Gentry Day at Bolton last season

PNE supporters were dubbed 'The Gentry' by Alan Ball Snr during the 1970/71 Third Division title-winning campaign.

Ball praised the size of Preston's away support after a night game at Shrewsbury.

He said: "It’s great to see these people travelling as far as Shrewsbury for a night match.

“To see youngsters clapping and cheering behind the goal is terrific.

Gentry Day will be at West Bromwich Albion this season

"Some people may call them hooligans. As far as I’m concerned they are the gentry.”

That season, fans started turning up for games wearing bowler hats and suits to fit the 'Gentry' model.

Gentry Day was first held in February 2005 at Queens Park Rangers in memory of PNE fan John Tracey who has passed away - he was one of the original Gentry in the 70s.

It became an annual event in 2008 - QPR the venue again - with Charlton, Newcastle, Hull, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Brentford (twice), Fulham and Bolton (twice) among the grounds where Gentry Day has been held.

PNE fans on Gentry Day at Fulham in 2017

Last year, North End won 3-1 at Bolton on Gentry Day, Sean Maguire coming off the bench to score twice - Tom Barkhuizen had earlier equalised.

A statement from PNE said: "The annual day out has always been a fan led event, with the club’s support, and the club engaged the thoughts of those who have planned the previous successful days, with the trip to the Hawthorns the unanimous choice."

Ticket details for the game will be released in March.

It will be North End's first visit to the Hawthorns since March 2010.