Preston North End fans on social media have been voicing their annoyance after a change of date for this month's Championship trip to Coventry was announced.

On Thursday is was revealed that the game at the Sky Blues’ Coventry Building Society Arena had been brought forward a day to Friday, February 23 (7.45pm kick-off). The switch is to accommodate Mark Robins’ side’s continued involvement in the FA Cup, with North End’s secon-tier rivals due to face non-league Maidstone United in the fifth round of the competition on Monday, February 26.

The Cup tie has been selected for live broadcast on ITV4 – hence the Monday date. Yet the development has angered Preston fans, many of whom had already made arrangements for the game to kick off at it’s original time of 3pm on Saturday, February 24.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, as fans were given just two-and-a-half weeks’ notice of the fixture change.

@kylefleminggg: That’s an absolute joke. Why wouldn’t they push back the cup game that no one’s bought tickets for? @Johnnyproudlove: Did the club object to this? What consideration was given to supporters? None I’ll wager!

@burns_kieron: What a shambles. @shabbapne: State of football nowadays when TV schedules take priority. @scowey25: Won't get a refund on my train tickets, though. I can't go on a school day, so missing a big day out with my son too. Not happy.

@Ellio68: Once tickets have gone on sale this should not happen. Can't get a refund on any train tickets purchased for the Saturday. Fans shafted once again. @westlancswhite: Yeah nice one.. Can’t go now.. Fans getting shafted again! Ruined what was going to be a top away day.