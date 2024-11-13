19 brilliant photos of Preston North End fans rocking Deepdale in the '00s - as Birmingham City and Derby County wins feature

By George Hodgson
Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:12 GMT

A trip down memory lane...

What football fan isn’t a sucker for a dose of nostalgia?

Even more so at Preston North End, where years gone by are reflected on fondly - even if the Lilywhites did not reach the Premier League. But, there were some great times watching PNE in the noughties, regardless of the play-off pain which was felt in 2001, 2005, 2006 and 2009.

Of course, David Moyes guided North End to the Division Two title in 2000 - which was celebrated at Deepdale, after victory over Millwall. We have delved into the Lancashire Post’s archives, to find some of the best pictures at home from the 00’s.

Have a flick through, below!

1. PNE fans during the 3-2 win over Millwall in 2000

Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. PNE fans at the Birmingham play-off match

Ian Robinson

Photo Sales

3. PNE fans watching their team in 2005

Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Cheering the team on to the pitch in 2005

Donna Clifford

Photo Sales
