What football fan isn’t a sucker for a dose of nostalgia?
Even more so at Preston North End, where years gone by are reflected on fondly - even if the Lilywhites did not reach the Premier League. But, there were some great times watching PNE in the noughties, regardless of the play-off pain which was felt in 2001, 2005, 2006 and 2009.
Of course, David Moyes guided North End to the Division Two title in 2000 - which was celebrated at Deepdale, after victory over Millwall. We have delved into the Lancashire Post’s archives, to find some of the best pictures at home from the 00’s.
Have a flick through, below!
