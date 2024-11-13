What football fan isn’t a sucker for a dose of nostalgia?

Even more so at Preston North End, where years gone by are reflected on fondly - even if the Lilywhites did not reach the Premier League. But, there were some great times watching PNE in the noughties, regardless of the play-off pain which was felt in 2001, 2005, 2006 and 2009.

Of course, David Moyes guided North End to the Division Two title in 2000 - which was celebrated at Deepdale, after victory over Millwall. We have delved into the Lancashire Post’s archives, to find some of the best pictures at home from the 00’s.

Have a flick through, below!

1 . PNE fans during the 3-2 win over Millwall in 2000 Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . PNE fans at the Birmingham play-off match Ian Robinson Photo Sales

3 . PNE fans watching their team in 2005 Getty Images Photo Sales