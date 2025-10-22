18 photos of the Preston North End faithful with 16,857 at Deepdale for defeat to Birmingham City

By George Hodgson
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 13:50 BST

A disappointing evening at Deepdale for the Lilywhites

Preston North End were beaten 0-1 by Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

Phil Neumann guided home the only goal of the game on 33 minutes, latching on to a free-kick in the centre of the box and converting.

PNE were frustrated by the foul given against Odel Offiah and the decision for the goal to stand, with Blues’ defender appearing to use his mid-arm to score.

Daniel Jebbison had Preston’s biggest chance of the game but saw blocked on the goal line, while two late penalty shouts were waved away.

Here is our fan gallery from Deepdale, courtesy of Camera Sport!

1. Fan Gallery: PNE 0-1 Birmingham City

Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Fan Gallery: PNE 0-1 Birmingham City

CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Photo Sales

3. Fan Gallery: PNE 0-1 Birmingham City

CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Photo Sales

4. Fan Gallery: PNE 0-1 Birmingham City

CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Birmingham CityDeepdale
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice