Preston North End were beaten 0-1 by Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

Phil Neumann guided home the only goal of the game on 33 minutes, latching on to a free-kick in the centre of the box and converting.

PNE were frustrated by the foul given against Odel Offiah and the decision for the goal to stand, with Blues’ defender appearing to use his mid-arm to score.

Daniel Jebbison had Preston’s biggest chance of the game but saw blocked on the goal line, while two late penalty shouts were waved away.