Preston North End face competition for defender, Norwich could beat West Ham in £8m striker chase
Preston North End are set for a busy couple of months, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming new Championship season.
So far in the summer transfer window, the Lilywhites have brought in last season's loan man Liam Lindsay on a permanent deal, and will be keen to continue pressing on with new deals before the season starts in August.
A host of quality players have already been linked with moves to Deepdale, and it will be fascinating to see which new faces are lining up in a Preston shirt once the new campaign gets underway.
While the Premier League fixtures were announced yesterday, Preston have to wait a little longer to map out their season, with the second tier fixtures not revealed until next Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy has been discussing the return of a fan's favourite fixture next season, and said: “A lot of people have spoken about the Preston and Blackpool derby.
“Steve Cowell who used to be kitman here, told me it was the biggest derby in the world! I understand how fiercely competitive games can be and I’m looking forward to it.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window activity continues: