Preston North End face competition for defender, Norwich could beat West Ham in £8m striker chase

So far in the summer transfer window, the Lilywhites have brought in last season's loan man Liam Lindsay on a permanent deal, and will be keen to continue pressing on with new deals before the season starts in August.

A host of quality players have already been linked with moves to Deepdale, and it will be fascinating to see which new faces are lining up in a Preston shirt once the new campaign gets underway.

While the Premier League fixtures were announced yesterday, Preston have to wait a little longer to map out their season, with the second tier fixtures not revealed until next Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy has been discussing the return of a fan's favourite fixture next season, and said: “A lot of people have spoken about the Preston and Blackpool derby.

“Steve Cowell who used to be kitman here, told me it was the biggest derby in the world! I understand how fiercely competitive games can be and I’m looking forward to it.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window activity continues:

1. Bluebirds swoop for Wintle Cardiff City look to be closing in on a move for Crewe midfielder Ryan Wintle, as Mick McCarthy looks to continue building his side. He's set to be available on a free transfer, with his contract approaching its expiry. (Wales Online) Photo: Gareth Copley Buy photo

2. Parker tipped to join Bournemouth Fulham manager Scott Parker has been tipped to leave the club to join Bournemouth, following the Cottagers' relegation to the Championship. The 40-year-old has been with Fulham since 2019, and got them promoted in his second season in charge. (Football Insider) Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. Ramsdale urged to join Spurs Ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has claimed the Blades' current number one Aaron Ramsdale has claimed a move to Spurs would be 'perfect' for the player, as he could both learn from Hugo Lloris and challenge him for his starting spot. (Football Insider) Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

4. Barnsley boss linked with Fulham job Swansea City boss Steve Cooper and Barnsley's Valerien Ismael have both been linked with the Fulham job, as Cottagers boss Scott Parker edges closer to leaving. Ismael took Barnsley to the play-off semi-finals with a dazzling run of form last season. (90min) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo