There were 22,198 supporters inside Deepdale on Sunday afternoon, as Preston North End’s lost to Aston Villa in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Unai Emery’s team scored all three goals in the space of 13 second half minutes, having been restricted well by the Lilywhites - across the first 45. Marcus Rashford was at the double, tucking home from Lucas Digne’s low cross before converting from the penalty spot - after Andrew Hughes fouled Morgan Rogers.

The result was put beyond all doubt by Jacob Ramsey, who strode through the North End half, set himself up for the shot and beat Dai Cornell with power. No Wembley trip for Preston, but a first last eight FA Cup tie for 59 years - PNE’s stadium looked a picture pre-match.

On that, manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, it was great. Loved that, you know? I hope everyone else did. We appreciate that support - the players have got that full house here, with how they play, perform, the energy, their effort to get us through the rounds to here.

“We want more of the same. We're on about the stage of the season now, I'd love it to be like that for the last eight games and be at the top end, competing for things. That's what this game's all about. I hope it is a little eye-opener for everyone, that those are the days we're chasing.

“That's it, that's what we want and we have to get the wins, the performances to get that. Our fans have been superb but can you imagine, like I say, it's a cup-quarer final so it's a full house. If we're chasing the playoffs, can we get the full house? That's my expectation; that's what I want from the club.”

Here is our fan gallery from the quarter-final, courtesy of Camera Sport!

2 . Fan Gallery: PNE 0-3 Aston Villa AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales