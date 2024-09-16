Preston North End's FC 25 player ratings have been confirmed, and it makes for an interesting reading.

FC 25 is the second edition of EA Sports' FC 25, which was formerly known as FIFA for so many years, before the two organisations parted ways. It's popular as, in most divisions, they have the licencing with all the up to date kits and players - some of whom have their faces scanned into the game.

A talking point is always what rating players are given. Ultimate Team is the most popular game mode, as it's basically an online trading card game, where by either playing matches or using real money, you can assemble your best team.

Ratings are now set in stone, but players can earn additional cards, such as 'in-forms', should they perform well in a real-life fixture. The Championship isn't as well covered, so for most players in English football's second tier, they're stuck with what they get when the game comes out.

Below are all the players that are registered with PNE’s first team, and their specific ratings. Flick through the pages to see who was given what, with our article beginning with the lowest rated and finishing with those who are ranked the highest.

The ratings also include the stats difference from what they had been given in FC 24. The biggest decrease in a player's stat is Jordan Storey, who has lost 17 for pace. Kian Taylor's defending was increased by 12, and that's the highest increase in a player's stats.

EA SPORTS FC 25 will be released worldwide on September 27, 2024, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. A 10-hour Early Access trial which is available through EA Play will be available on September 20, 2024.

Theo Mawene - 52 PACE: 67 (-), SHOOTING: 40 (-), PASSING: 49 (-), DRIBBLING: 54 (-), DEF: 51 (-), PHYSICAL: 58 (-)

Kitt Nelson - 54 PACE: 65 (-), SHOOTING: 46 (-), PASSING: 52 (-), DRIBBLING: 59 (-), DEF: 35 (-), PHYSICAL: 36 (-)

Kian Taylor - 56 PACE: 65 (-4), SHOOTING: 45 (+11), PASSING: 55 (+8), DRIBBLING: 59 (+9), DEF: 50 (-4), PHYSICAL: 55 (-4)