Preston North End drawn against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup

Preston North End will face Leeds United at Elland Road in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The trip to West Yorkshire to face a fellow Championship side is North End's reward for beating Morecambe 3-1 at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

Paul Gallagher slots away a penalty in PNE's win over Leeds at Deepdale last season

It is a tough draw, Leeds having won their first three games of the season under new manager Marcelo Bielsa.

They beat Bolton 2-1 to go into the hat for the second round.

North End and Leeds have only played two games against one another in this competition.

In October 1967, the sides drew 1-1 at Deepdale, with Leeds winning the replay 3-0.

The tie will be played in the week commencing August 27, less than a month before Preston are due to visit Elland Road in the Championship.