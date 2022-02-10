Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer rues fine margins in Championship draw with Huddersfield Town

PNE were largely the better team on the night but could not make their superiority count as they failed to find the back of the net, not for the want of trying.

Bauer was a part of a very solid rearguard from North End, where Daniel Iversen was left untested and Andrew Hughes and Sepp van den Berg continued to impress alongside the German.

It was the third clean sheet in a row for the Lilywhites and their fourth in five games.

Patrick Bauer makes an unorthodox block.

It could have been another win had Emil Riis' claims for a penalty towards the end of the game not fallen on deaf ears but that is just how it goes sometimes, according to Bauer.

"We definitely could have had more than a point, we had good chances and on another day we use them to score," Bauer said.

"I thought we should have had a penalty as well, from my view it looked like a penalty.

"Sometimes you get those decisions and sometimes you don't.

"We just have to move on and hopefully on Saturday we get the three points so it makes it a good point at home.

"If you look at the table, they're fifth and in their last six games they have been really good so it could prove to be a decent point.

"We would have liked to have got more wins but it is good to be unbeaten and hopefully we can continue."

"We're going into every game knowing we can beat any team on our day, it's really good for confidence and long may it continue."

During the game, North End left back Greg Cunningham went down off the ball with an injury he seemed to know straight away would be ending his night early.

The Irishman was holding behind his ankle, near his achilles, which immediately concerned Bauer who had spent 12 months on the sideline having suffered an achilles injury of his own.

The German ran straight over to his teammate to check on him and to make sure it wasn't the same injury - a calf injury instead, it seems.

However the long may be for Cunningham to return to fitness, as we await an update and results from scans that he will have over the coming days, Bauer knows there will be no shortage of support.

He said: "We are a big family at Preston North End and we are all there for each other.

"When he was down and holding his leg it looked like he was holding his achilles and I've got an achilles history so I just made sure that he was alright.

"He was walking off the pitch so hopefully it's not that bad. We all cross our fingers for him.

"The first question I asked him was 'did it feel like someone kicked you in the calf'? And he said it didn't, he felt something but hopefully it's not that bad.

"We're pulling in the same direction and it's good to have a dressing room like that.

"We will be there for him as a family."