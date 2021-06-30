Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay’s looking forward to trip ‘home’

The Lilywhites report back to work tomorrow and the first stage of training will be done at Euxton.

Following the first friendly against Bamber Bridge, the squad will head to St Andrew’s for a training camp.

Their time north of the border will include friendlies with St Johnstone and Celtic.

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay

For Lindsay, the Celtic game will be a return to his home city of Glasgow and the chance to face the team he supported growing up.

Importantly, the trip will give the squad an extended time together.

Lindsay told the Lancashire Post: “It will be nice to go to Scotland during pre-season.

“It’s good for a squad to spend a bit of time together, getting to know the new lads and bonding.

“Since I came to the club in January, so too some of the other lads, there wasn’t the chance to be together away from training and the games because of the restrictions.

“We will train hard during pre-season and when we’re in Scotland, but there’s that time after training when we can be together.”

PNE face St Johnstone on July 13, with the Celtic game four days later.

Former Preston defender Callum Davidson manages St Johnstone and guided them to a cup double last season.

Celtic appointed former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou as their new boss recently.

Said Lindsay: “I was a Celtic fan as a kid. I’ve played against them before when I was at Partick Thistle.

“Scott Sinclair was in the Celtic team when I played that game.

“St Johnstone will be very decent opponents, to win both cups in Scotland was good going.

“We are staying at St Andrew’s when we are up there, I’ve never been but I’ve heard it’s a nice place.”

Lindsay was North End’s first signing of the summer, joining on a permanent deal from Stoke City after being on loan last season.

He played 13 games and scored twice in the loan stint, impressing sufficiently to earn a two-year contract.

“I was buzzing to come back here and was glad that it got done quickly,” said Lindsay.

“After the season ended I managed to get a holiday and once I came back I signed.

“I didn’t want things to drag out over the summer like deals can sometimes do.

“Like all the lads I’ve been doing fitness work during the summer break.