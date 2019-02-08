Preston North End defender Kevin O'Connor returns to Cork City on loan

Preston North End left-back Kevin O'Connor has returned to his former club Cork City on loan.

The 23--year-old joined North End from the League of Ireland outfit together with Sean Maguire in July 2017.

But he struggled for first-team action at Deepdale, making only nine appearances - five starts and four from the bench.

O'Connor spent the second-half of last season on loan at Fleetwood Town and the first-half of this term with Crewe Alexandra.

He has been training with Cork for the last couple of weeks while the loan deal was sorted out.

The transfer window for the League of Ireland is open until February 22, with their season due to start soon.

Pending international clearance being granted, O'Connor is set to play for Cork against Dundalk in the President's Cup at Turners Cross on Saturday.

O'Connor told Cork City's official website: "I’m happy; everybody knows how I feel about this club, so it is great to be back.

"I’ve been in training with the lads, so I am looking forward to getting my head down, working hard and going again."

During his time at North End, O'Connor won one million euros on the Irish lottery.